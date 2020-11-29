Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $338,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.94. 1,558,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

