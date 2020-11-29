Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,137,876 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,322,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,137,876 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $409,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 2,035,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

