Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,986 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of McDonald’s worth $269,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

