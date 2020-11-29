Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 218,387 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.01% of Sun Life Financial worth $235,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 192.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,596 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,367,000 after acquiring an additional 962,425 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,539. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

