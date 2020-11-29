Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 29,639 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,157,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,639 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Bank of America worth $168,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,971,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,170,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

