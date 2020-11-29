Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 425,110 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 425,110 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $269,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 776,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,003,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

