Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

