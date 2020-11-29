GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GP opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,735.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,950.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

