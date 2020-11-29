GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $503.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 440,409,076 coins and its circulating supply is 409,756,044 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

