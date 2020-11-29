Grimm Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $23,317.71 and $284.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grimm has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001517 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.