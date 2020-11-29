Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.