GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get GVC alerts:

GMVHF traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. GVC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $14.35.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.