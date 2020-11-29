GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.07 million and $1.33 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001717 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,782,946 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

