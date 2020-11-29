Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.61 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $34.61 million and approximately $632,647.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,054.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.80 or 0.03061924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.01530717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00423256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00669078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00404653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00094501 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 337,415,233 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

