HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002691 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and $3.92 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00165013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00298668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00923500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469865 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165846 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

