Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have commented on HARP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $376.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.72% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

