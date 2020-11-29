Hashshare (HSS) One Day Volume Hits $2.47 Million

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hashshare has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $2.47 million worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 324.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,975,822 coins. Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare. Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en.

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

