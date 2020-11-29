Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) a €16.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.23 million and a PE ratio of 721.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.21 and its 200-day moving average is €6.43. SAF-Holland SE has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of €11.30 ($13.29).

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

