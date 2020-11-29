Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $30.46 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00012027 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $515,519.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,069.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.64 or 0.03058510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.01536873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00430447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00671250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00406120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,014,558 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

