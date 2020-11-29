HC Wainwright Trims Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Target Price to $2.75

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $28,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.