HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

HCHC stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that HC2 will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HC2 news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of HC2 by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HC2 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HC2 by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

