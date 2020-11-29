Head to Head Contrast: Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 51.69 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Premier $2.70 million 0.30 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Premier.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -649.61% -104.17% -75.23% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocean Power Technologies and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Premier beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

