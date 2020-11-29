Head to Head Survey: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) vs. Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. Atlas has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Atlas.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Navios Maritime Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners -32.80% 2.59% 1.51% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $219.38 million 0.41 -$62.13 million $2.43 3.20 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.23 $439.10 million $0.78 15.00

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Partners. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Navios Maritime Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

