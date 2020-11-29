HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 72,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $603.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

