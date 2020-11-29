HeartBout One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,709.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $55,571.16 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

