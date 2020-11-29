Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $210.55 million and $7.87 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00166701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00931113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469420 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,794,252 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

