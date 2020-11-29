HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $224.69 million and approximately $385,555.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003642 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00026447 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

