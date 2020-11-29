HEIDI (HDI) Price Down 97.9% Over Last Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. HEIDI has a market cap of $70,332.82 and $388.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 97.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

