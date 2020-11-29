Helex (HLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $11,606.46

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $11,606.46 and $3,347.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

