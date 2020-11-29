Helix Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Helix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HLXA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 30th. Helix Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Helix Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Helix Acquisition stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Helix Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

In other news, CEO Bihua Chen bought 430,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

