Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.10.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.70. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,378 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 19.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

