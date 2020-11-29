HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.76 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, HEX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $784.77 million and $4.76 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00069768 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000839 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020837 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003540 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

