Hikari Tsushin Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 4,664,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.