Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCHDF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of HCHDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

