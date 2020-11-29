Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

