Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0006

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $99.16 million and $6.22 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Fatbtc, OOOBTC and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,070,617,380 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Fatbtc, ABCC, LATOKEN, IDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, OOOBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

