HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $36,858.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00013732 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

