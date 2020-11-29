Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $442.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

