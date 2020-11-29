Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.