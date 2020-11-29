Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $145.63 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.89 or 0.00076086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, COSS and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00408476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,481,525 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Bittrex, COSS, Graviex, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

