Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 30th. Horizon Acquisition Corp II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:HZONU opened at $10.23 on Friday.

Get Horizon Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Horizon Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Horizon Acquisition II Corp.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.