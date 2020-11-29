Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 65,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,069. The stock has a market cap of $661.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

