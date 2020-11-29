Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.