Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

