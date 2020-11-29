HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

