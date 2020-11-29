HSBC Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) a €135.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

SU opened at €117.45 ($138.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.