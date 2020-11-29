Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $24,108.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.10 or 0.02891272 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars.

