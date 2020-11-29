HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $455,716.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

