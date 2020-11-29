Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $420.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $18,092.47 or 0.99594627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $87.03 million and approximately $420.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

