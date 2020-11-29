Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0042 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 million and $455,248.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

